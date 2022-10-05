Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Klay Thompson

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors are taking things slow with Klay Thompson
Understandably taking their time with Klay Thompson's ramp-up process this pre-season, the Golden State Warriors have yet to clear their sharpshooting guard for game action. This caution, combined with a mental block for Thompson, has held him out of pre-season action so far; however, Steve Kerr anticipates he will be ready for opening night.

"We're 13 days away from the start, so my guess is he'll be ready," Kerr said when asked if there's any concern regarding Thompson's opening night availability. "But it's not something we can automatically say yes or no on. He's getting better each day, he's doing more each day, and the hope is he'll be able to play in an exhibition game before the regular season starts. We got three left, three of those left, so some time - I would say unlikely that he would play this week, Sunday, so we're looking at next week, another nine days before the regular season starts. So that's what we're looking at, trying to have him ready for opening night, but nothing has been determined yet."

From Kerr's comments, it seems as if Thompson will appear in at least one pre-season game before the official opener, but the team understandably does not want to make any guarantees at this point. Taking things slow, the Warriors will continue to do what's best for Thompson and his health.

