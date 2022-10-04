Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.

When asked about all of the contract discussions that are ongoing between the Warriors and their extension-eligible players, Steve Kerr admitted that while he is often filled in by the front office, he does not directly involve himself in these discussions.

"It's not something I discuss every day with Bob [Meyers], but if anything is going on, he usually just kinda pulls me aside and shares what's happening," Kerr said. "Bob and I haven't talked about it in a week or so. I know usually this stuff, as far as Jordan [Poole] is concerned, it always goes to the last second with all these extensions, rookie extensions. But with the other guys, those extensions could happen at any time, so there's not a deadline on anything. So I don't pay much attention to it, that's Bob's job, but if there's anything that's pressing or that comes up, he'll let me know."

Recognizing that rookie extensions often go down to the wire, Kerr knows that Jordan Poole's situation could take until the deadline to be resolved. While he stays up to date on those discussions, he does not directly involve himself in them, and allows the front office to do their job.

