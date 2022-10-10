Skip to main content
Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, Steve Kerr shared high praise for Jordan Poole
For fans who have been reading between the lines, it seems as if Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are nearing a contract extension. No new reports have surfaced regarding the likelihood of this; however, the team seems to be talking about Poole like he is in their long-term plans. 

Following Sunday's pre-season loss to the Lakers, where Poole put up 25 points, head coach Steve Kerr added some more reason for optimism that Poole is close to being extended.

"There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension hopefully. He’s tough. Mentally tough and physically tough," Kerr said. Suggesting that Poole is in a position to get paid because of his toughness and talent, Kerr added that it will hopefully happen soon. It seems like that is the hope for both sides, but an agreement of course has to make sense for both Poole and the Warriors.

Truly breaking out last season, Poole helped the Warriors secure another championship. Had he not played to the level he did, they may not have won it all, but his scoring ability truly took them to another level. Now fresh off a solid pre-season performance, Poole is hopefully close to signing a big extension with the Warriors.

If the team can lock up their young guard on a long-term deal soon, it would allow both Poole and the Warriors to enter this season with a level of security that should benefit both sides.

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts after making a last second shot at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
