Steve Kerr Reveals Details From First Warriors Scrimmage

NBA teams are starting to begin training camp, and while players have been working out individually for months, organized team practices are just now getting underway. For the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr had several good reports from their first organized scrimmage.

"The group that just won the title a few months ago basically dominated practice, as they should," Steve Kerr said, per Dalton Johnson of NBCS. Suggesting that the veteran group of Warriors that just ran through the Western Conference was the same group dominating in practice, Kerr gave a positive report on the state of Golden State's core pieces. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all battling injuries last season, it is good to know they all are looking good.

Kerr spoke specifically about Draymond Green, who despite battling injuries last year, came up big at times in the playoffs. When asked about Green, Kerr said, "Draymond had a great practice. Everybody looks really good and ready to go. And then all the young guys, they got to learn from the older guys. It's going to be a fun team to coach."

The Warriors will be bringing back a very similar roster to last year's title team, and if they can maintain the current level of health they're entering camp with, they will be tough for anybody to beat. That continuity and dominance is already starting to show on day one of practice, which is a good sign of things to come.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant