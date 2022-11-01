In an unexpected move on Tuesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash. The Nets happen to be the Washington Wizards next opponent on Friday as they wrap up an early tough stretch that has included the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wizards have lost three in a row as they continue to build chemistry with new pieces on the roster. The absence of Delon Wright, who is out up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, has also shaken up the rotations and defensive intensity during Washington's losing streak.

While the Nets are off to a disappointing 2-5 start, they still pose a threat to the Wizards with a lineup that includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time."

In a separate statement, Nash thanked Marks and team ownership for “giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets.”

Although the timing of his departure is surprising, tension has been brewing between Nash, Irving, and Durant for a while. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will be the acting head coach for the Nets Tuesday night home game against the Chicago Bulls and likely on Friday when Brooklyn arrives at Capital One Arena.

It has been reported that suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the leading candidate for the Nets head coaching vacancy. His hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours.

Udoka was handed a one-year suspension by the Celtics for having an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate.

The coaching shake up can either provide a spark for the Nets or increase tension. The best-case scenario is that the Wizards can take advantage of this adjustment period and possible distractions surrounding the team when they meet this week.