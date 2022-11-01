Brooklyn Nets Hiring Ime Udoka to Replace Steve Nash

In a surprising move, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace the recently fired Steve Nash. Udoka has been serving a suspension with Boston, but the expectation was that he would not be brought back. With the Celtics letting him leave without any resistance, it is now obvious that they had no intention to reinstate him after his suspension was served.

This is an interesting move for the Nets, who are already dealing with outside distractions caused by Kyrie Irving. Udoka's situation in Boston was bad enough for the Celtics to not want him back, but Brooklyn is willing to take a chance right now.

Off to a rough start, even despite their win on Monday night, the Nets needed a major change. Steve Nash was dealt a tough hand in Brooklyn, but he also could have been much better, and is now the first to go. If Udoka is unable to turn things around, there is a chance the Nets look very different next year than they do right now.

Since acquiring both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019, the Nets have won just one playoff series, which came in 2021. Changes needed to be made, and the team is starting with head coach Steve Nash for their first change.

