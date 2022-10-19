Meet the Wizards: Deni Avdija

Introducing the 2022-23 Washington Wizards. Now I’m going to introduce some and re-introduce many…Deni Avdija

Quick Facts

Deni Avdija started his professional career at the tender age of 16 in the Israeli League for team Maccabi Tel Aviv. Then at the age of 17, Avdija would play his first EuroLeague game. EuroLeague is one of the top international leagues in the world, Avdija appearance at such an early age was a major achievement. Avdija has played on Israeli Junior & Senior national teams since 2018 and has won two gold medals with the Junior team.

Photo Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA Today

In his four years playing internationally, Avidja made such an impact that he would declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Avdija would get NBA comparisons to Gordon Hayward, Hedo Turkoglu & even NBA superstar Luka Doncic. Washington Wizards held the 9th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and selected Avdija with the pick. The selection gave the Wizards two young Internationally born stars (2019 Rui Hachimura) on the team which they would use to build their International fanbase. In his first two seasons, Avdija averaged 7.6 points per game & 5.1 rebounds per game starting 40 games for the Wizards in that time frame. Entering his third season, Avdija is looking to have his best season yet but only time will tell.

Accolades

2017 Israeli League Cup winner

2019 FIBA Europe 20U Championship MVP

2018 & 2019 FIBA U20 European Championship Gold Medalist

3-time Israeli champion (2018, 2019, 2020)

2020 Israeli League MVP

2020 All-Israeli League First Team

2020 NBA Draft Pick (9th Overall selection, Wizards)

Teammate/Coach Shout-outs

Bradley Beal loves Avdija style of play. Beal once said about his teammate:

“He just does what Deni does, he doesn’t do anything extra. He plays basketball the right way.”

Asst Coach Pat Delany works closely with Avidja and had this to say about his work ethic:

“Deni’s a young player who’s getting better and is into the game, loves the game, and wants to work”

There is a ton of love from the team leader and coaching staff for the young man from Israel.

Personal Life

Deni Avdija was born on January 3, 2001, in Brit Zera, Israel to parents Sharon Artzi and Zufer Avdija. Avdija is a citizen of both Serbia and Israel. Deni’s father Zufer, who’s from Serbia played professional basketball who played 11 years between Israel & Yugoslavia. Deni’s mom, who is from Israel was a championship runner. The athleticism truly runs deep in the family.