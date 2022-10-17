Meet the Wizards: Will Barton

The Washington Wizards are welcoming NBA Veteran Will Barton to the team. Will Barton will offer a much needed spark off the bench, something every team in the league needs.





Quick Facts

1. Wizards Jersey: 5

2. Height: 6’6

3. Alma Mater: Memphis

4. Position: Guard/Forward

5. Birthday: January 6th, 1991

6. Years in the League: 11

7. Nickname - The Thrill

8. Teams Played For: Blazers, Nuggets

Accolades

Will Barton’s path to the NBA begun in 2012 where he was a playing college ball for the Memphis Tigers. There, he won the 2012 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Barton has had plenty of experience as he played in the G League before becoming one of the league’s most coveted player.

After being drafted by the Portland Trailblazers, Barton was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2015, where he became the franchise’s ALL TIME leader in 3-Pointers made.

What do Will Barton’s teammates say about him?

There’s no better praise coming from anyone than your head coach. When asked what has Barton added to his game from Denver to now, here’s what Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. had to say: “There’s a better understanding of spacing, discipline, he doesn’t force shots. He allows the game to come to him, and he plays to his strengths. He’s a terrific defensive rebounder. That gives him a license to push and I feel that is when he is at his best.”

Personal Life

Will Barton is 31 years young of age. The good thing about him joining the Washington Wizards is the fact that he is now back at home as he was born in Baltimore, MD. Will Barton has been a businessman both on and off the court. Thrill is what we consider a multi-talented individual. It doesn’t end with just basketball for him. While he is a full time NBA Player, Barton also has a rap album entitled 1 of None EP. It’s found on Apple Music and Spotify.