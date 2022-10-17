Skip to main content
Meet the Wizards: Will Barton

Meet the Wizards: Will Barton

Let’s get to know Will Barton both on and off the court

The Washington Wizards are welcoming NBA Veteran Will Barton to the team. Will Barton will offer a much needed spark off the bench, something every team in the league needs.


Quick Facts

1. Wizards Jersey: 5

2. Height: 6’6

3. Alma Mater: Memphis 

4. Position: Guard/Forward

5. Birthday: January 6th, 1991

6. Years in the League: 11

Scroll to Continue

Read More

7. Nickname - The Thrill

8. Teams Played For: Blazers, Nuggets

99D5D718-346B-4502-89CC-2C6EA7A8729D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Accolades 

Will Barton’s path to the NBA begun in 2012 where he was a playing college ball for the Memphis Tigers. There, he won the 2012 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Barton has had plenty of experience as he played in the G League before becoming one of the league’s most coveted player. 

After being drafted by the Portland Trailblazers, Barton was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2015, where he became the franchise’s ALL TIME leader in 3-Pointers made. 

What do Will Barton’s teammates say about him?

There’s no better praise coming from anyone than your head coach. When asked what has Barton added to his game from Denver to now, here’s what Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. had to say: “There’s a better understanding of spacing, discipline, he doesn’t force shots. He allows the game to come to him, and he plays to his strengths. He’s a terrific defensive rebounder. That gives him a license to push and I feel that is when he is at his best.”

Personal Life

Will Barton is 31 years young of age. The good thing about him joining the Washington Wizards is the fact that he is now back at home as he was born in Baltimore, MD. Will Barton has been a businessman both on and off the court. Thrill is what we consider a multi-talented individual. It doesn’t end with just basketball for him. While he is a full time NBA Player, Barton also has a rap album entitled 1 of None EP. It’s found on Apple Music and Spotify. 

In This Article (5)

Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Will Barton
Will Barton

FDFD9EAF-0B4F-48F5-80B3-980D2EA0810E
Washington Wizards News

Should the Wizards bring Russell Westbrook Back to DC?

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19209000
Washington Wizards Throwback 25

John Wall has eyes set on return to D.C.

By Carita Parks
97978CE1-4C29-4A8A-8E71-A2545CF28604
Washington Wizards News

Meet The Wizards: Isaiah Todd

By Tyrone Montgomery
3B24185B-8834-43F0-894A-162D45EC567F
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.

By Darrell Owens
Wizards Opening Night roster
Washington Wizards News

Wizards Opening Night Roster is Set

By Candi Waller
USATSI_19098537
Washington Wizards News

Meet The Wizards: Taj Gibson

By Tyrone Montgomery
881DC937-A7E3-4F1F-B755-0731891E3968
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Anthony Gill

By Darrell Owens
068E888A-86C8-441C-A515-D12CA0F4785D
Washington Wizards GameDay

Rui Hachimura finishes the preseason strong

By Darrell Owens