Former Wizard Gets Free Ride To The NBA Finals
At last, we have finally made it to the NBA Finals. This season of the NBA Playoffs has been an interesting ride, to say the least. During this time, tempers tend to flare up as each game matters. Every game is critical to every player and every team. We've seen it with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Rudy Gobert. He was getting in everyone's face. His feelings were probably hurt as his team failed to make it to the finals unlike former Wizard Daniel Gafford and his new team, the Dallas Mavericks.
There was even shots taken at a man's pride when the Indiana Pacers got swept against the Boston Celtics. They were without All-Star Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton for half of the series. Without him, Aaron Nesmith had some strong words of encouragement after their season ended. He went on to say: “I think we all learned that we belong here,” Nesmith said. “I think we had a great season. We’re a great team. We know we can play at this level and we know there’s stuff we can learn and get better at. We’ll do that this summer and I think we all expect to make another deep run next year.” His feelings and pride were hurt as his team loss to the Boston Celtics without their star big man Kristaps Porzingis.
The former Wizard Kristaps Porzingis has missed 10 of 14 playoff games for the Boston Celtics this postseason. The Celtics have obviously been successful without him thus far as they are preparing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Porzingis will be available for game 1 however it remains to be seen how many minutes he is expected to play. He will be a critical factor for the Celtics as he stretches the floor well for them and provides a halfcourt offense down low too. It feels as if he may have gotten a free ride to the NBA Finals. However, it will be put up or shut up time as he faces his former team in the NBA Finals.