Inside The Wizards

Former Wizard Gets Free Ride To The NBA Finals

Tyrone Montgomery

Jun 5, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

At last, we have finally made it to the NBA Finals. This season of the NBA Playoffs has been an interesting ride, to say the least. During this time, tempers tend to flare up as each game matters. Every game is critical to every player and every team. We've seen it with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Rudy Gobert. He was getting in everyone's face. His feelings were probably hurt as his team failed to make it to the finals unlike former Wizard Daniel Gafford and his new team, the Dallas Mavericks.

There was even shots taken at a man's pride when the Indiana Pacers got swept against the Boston Celtics. They were without All-Star Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton for half of the series. Without him, Aaron Nesmith had some strong words of encouragement after their season ended. He went on to say: “I think we all learned that we belong here,” Nesmith said. “I think we had a great season. We’re a great team. We know we can play at this level and we know there’s stuff we can learn and get better at. We’ll do that this summer and I think we all expect to make another deep run next year.” His feelings and pride were hurt as his team loss to the Boston Celtics without their star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The former Wizard Kristaps Porzingis has missed 10 of 14 playoff games for the Boston Celtics this postseason. The Celtics have obviously been successful without him thus far as they are preparing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Porzingis will be available for game 1 however it remains to be seen how many minutes he is expected to play. He will be a critical factor for the Celtics as he stretches the floor well for them and provides a halfcourt offense down low too. It feels as if he may have gotten a free ride to the NBA Finals. However, it will be put up or shut up time as he faces his former team in the NBA Finals.

Published
Tyrone Montgomery

TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Beat Writer for Fan Nation’s “Inside the Wizards” Location: Richmond, VA Writer, Photographer, Graphic Designer • Senior Writer for LegacyMaker Sports Network Greetings. Over the years, I have covered the Washington Commanders, Washington Wizards, VCU Rams Basketball, UVA Basketball/Football, Richmond Spiders Basketball, ODU Monarchs Football, as well as VA State University Trojans Basketball/Football. I am the host of “The Balling Podcast” as well as author of “Tales of the Week” and “The 2 Up 2 Down Report”. There, I write about the NFL and the NBA. 