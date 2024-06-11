Former Wizard Proving To Be A Warrior
During the NBA Playoffs, it is infrequent to see players miss games. That is what makes the playoffs different and unique. During the NBA regular season, players love to take nights off and miss games. In fact, they miss games for simple reasons too. We have seen players miss so many games that it affects their salary and eligibility to win awards. However, when the playoffs start, all of that changes. It really changes when it comes to the NBA Finals.
Former Wizard Kristaps Porzingis has missed many games during his playoff run with his new team, the Boston Celtics. In fact, he may have gotten a free ride as the Celtics didn't need him to get to the NBA Finals. Kristaps Porzingis had a calf injury that sidelined him during the playoffs. He has returned for the NBA Finals and looked like his usual self as he played like an all-star coming off the bench. However, things got difficult for him in game two as he has gotten injured once again. The complicating matter of this situation is that this seems to be a completely new injury.
The injury that Kristaps Porzingis suffered seems to be a severe injury. If you recall, during the game he seem to have a hard time getting up and down the floor. The injury he now have is being listed as a left posterior tibialis dislocation. In simpler terms, KP has a leg injury that will limit his mobility.
Kristaps Porzingis has had his fair share of injuries throughout the entirety of his basketball career. This is the biggest stage he has ever played on and he wants to show up for work. He is determined to come through for his team as they need him the most at this time. He went on to say that he would die out there if it meant him playing. At this time, Porzingis has not been ruled out for game three of the NBA Finals.