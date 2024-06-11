Warriors Draymond Green Admits Fault Within Jordan Poole Situation
Living in the world that we all live in as imperfect individuals, there will always be some ups and downs in life. Not only that, but there will always be complications and issues that may cause some people to bump heads. When those moments happen, it is difficult to take ownership and accept your faults regarding the situation. In fact, the chances are likely that you may never receive an apology from the wrongdoer. You may not even receive closure. The only thing that may help the situation is time and a change of scenery.
That was the case regarding Draymond Green and Wizards Guard Jordan Poole during his last season with them. No doubt, we all know about the fight between the two, and Draymond Green threw a sucker punch towards the Jordan Poole. That situation caused a lot of friction between them and forced Poole's way to Washington to join the Wizards. As they say today, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." That is the case for the franchise with the Washington Wizards.
Draymond Green is a prideful man. He has every reason to be too as four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA All-Star, and even has a Densive Player of the Year trophy to add to that. The Warriors would not have experienced so much success over the years if it wasn't for him. Draymond Green didn't necessarily apologize to Jordan Poole. However, he did own the situation and take some responsibility as he went on to admit that the situation wasn't a good one for him or the team.
Draymond Green said: "I was so embarrassed to be around our team last year with Jordan Poole. I was probably late last season 20 times." That statement there is living proof that he is fully aware of the situation he caused and knows that it was his fault.