Which Former Wizards Are In The NBA Finals
There are moments in life when one may want a change of scenery. There are also moments in life when one may simply want something better for themselves. That is perfectly fine in the life that we live in. That should always be the case for everyone. The strive for excellence should be the focus of everyone's life.
Going from one of the worst teams in the league to playing on the biggest stage of the game in the NBA Finals is a complete 180 in life. It is something that everyone can only dream about when they're in a tough situation like the Washington Wizards are in. The NBA Finals is slated to begin on Thursday June 5th, 2024. In the Finals, there are three former Washington Wizards. Here is the list of former Wizards representing their respected teams in the NBA Finals.
1. Daniel Gafford - Dallas Mavericks
Daniel Gafford was the starting center for the Washington Wizards. He has resumed starting at the center position once more for the Western Conference Champions - the Dallas Mavericks. He has been an intricate piece for them as he has started in place of rookie Derick Lively ll and has outplayed him too. Gafford has won games for the Mavs and it is safe to say they wouldn't be here in the Finals if it weren't for him.
2. Kristaps Porzingis - Boston Celtics
Unlike Daniel Gafford, it is safe to say that the Boston Celtics didn't necessarily need Kristaps Porzingis to make it to the NBA Finals. With that being said, they do play in the Eastern conference which is significantly weaker than the Western conference. Also, Porzingis' body of work in the regular season was crucial for the success of the Celtics as they pretty much maintained being the number one team with the best record all season long. What he does and what he is unable to do since the injury is what will be the difference maker in this series.
3. Markieff Morris - Dallas Mavericks
Time sure does seem to go by quickly in the NBA. Markieff Morris has been a journeyman throughout his NBA career. He has had some of his best seasons during his four years with the Washington Wizards. At this point of his career at age 34, he is buried on the bench of the Dallas Mavericks. He now serves as a locker room veteran presence for the team. While he can still play some good basketball this late in his career, his minutes are limited as he is able to help the team in an even larger role - being a team leader.