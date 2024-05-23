Why Former Wizard Coach Is Geared For Great Opportunity
There's a saying that mentions sometimes change is good. There is also another saying that reminds us when one door closes, another door is set to open. We have to walk before we can run. Before walking, one has to learn how to crawl.
Just a few months ago, the Washington Wizards "promoted" Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr into a front office role. This "promotion" didn't feel quite like a promotion given the way the regular season was going for the Wizards. They were losing quite a bit. Honestly, it felt as if the Wizards wanted to fire Wes Unseld Jr. However, this move saved a lot of dignity for him.
Now that the season is over for the Wizards, Wes Unseld Jr. has already found another role with another team. He has now joined the Chicago Bulls as their top assistant coach. That means that he would be next in line for an interim head coaching role for the Bulls.
That move is very likely since the Bulls have had their fair share of struggles. It has mostly been associated with injuries from their entire backcourt of Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. There's a feeling that DeMar DeRozan may have played his final game with the Bulls too.
There's also a feeling that Zach LaVine could be on the move as well as he was heavily involved in trade talks last season. Nikola Vucevic's name has come up as well within trade talks. With all of the trade buzz happening, this puts the Bulls in a very compromising position that will be detrimental to the team with winning.
When a team loses a lot, the first person to lose their job is generally the Head Coach. Could Billy Donovan be on the hot seat if the Bulls continue down their losing ways? Could former Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. be the next man in line to take on the Bulls as their next Head Coach? Time will tell in Chicago next season with the Bulls.