49ers @ Broncos Week 3 Sunday Night Live Blog

Will the 49ers let Jimmy Garoppolo cook?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DENVER -- This is the live blog of the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 Sunday night game against the Denver Broncos. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

3:39 This is an interesting matchup, because both teams are 1-1, the Broncos are at home, and yet everyone seems to be picking the 49ers to win -- including me. I think they should win 23-13. But the Broncos have a terrific defense, two good running backs and Russell Freaking Wilson, who is 17-4 against the 49ers in his career. You'd think more people would doubt the 49ers this week and pick against them. The 49ers always seem to play their best when people doubt them, and usually play their sloppiest when everyone expects them to win. Will they be sloppy tonight?

Wilson might not scramble much anymore, but he still is one of the best deep passers in the NFL, so he will take lots of shots deep. That doesn't mean he'll hit them, but he could get the 49ers defenders to committ pass interferences and holding penalties. The 49ers will lose this game if their defense commits lots of silly mistakes as it did Week 1 in the 49ers loss to the Bears.

On offense, I'm curious to see if Jimmy Garoppolo throws the ball downfield as he says he wants to do more often this season. Or will Kyle Shanahan force Garoppolo to throw nothing buts slants and screens like usual? Stay tuned.

3:54 Here are the 49ers' inactives: 

Arik Armstead

Ty Davis-Price

Kemoko Turay

Daniel Brunskill

Nick Zakelj

Tyler Croft

