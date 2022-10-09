49ers @ Panthers Week 5 Live Blog

CHARLOTTE -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:13 The 49ers need to get their offense on track, which means they need to get someone other than Deebo Samuel involved in the pass game. George Kittle is an obvious candidate, but he's coming off a groin injury and doesn't currently seem to have the burst to separate from linebackers or safeties. He's best used as a blocker and a decoy and a contested-catch receiver in the red zone.

So the 49ers should focus on passing to Brandon Aiyuk. His game is separation after he reaches top speed, which is why he's most effective running intermediate routes near the sidelines and deep routes over the middle. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo can't/won't throw those passes. So Kyle Shanahan has to figure out other ways to get Aiyuk the ball after he reaches his top speed. I suggest shallow crossing routes. Also, the 49ers should put Aiyuk in motion before the snap the way Bill Walsh used to put Jerry Rice in motion so he could reach his top speed before the play even started. Leave the screens and other routes that require short-area burst and quick change of direction to Samuel, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray.

It's a shame the 49ers have to work around Garoppolo's limitations as a passer. If they had a better quarterback, Aiyuk might lead the NFL in receiving yards.

11:39 Here are the 49ers inactives: Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Marlon Mack, Ty Davis-Price, Trent Williams, Tarvarius Moore, Tyler Kroft.