49ers Will Have Four Running Backs on Hand in Super Bowl LIV

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The inactive list for the San Francisco 49ers going into Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs is officially up. San Francisco will have four running backs on hand as Jeff Wilson Jr. will suit up for the first time in three months.

Wilson being active is a significant indicator that Tevin Coleman could only be available for emergency purposes. Coleman dislocated his should during the NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers. He had been limited in practice all this week, which is why he is able to be active in this game.

However, with Wilson set to play, the 49ers now have contingencies at the running back position. He excelled as a spell back and filling in for Coleman and Matt Breida when they injured at varying points in the regular season. Wilson became the featured goal-line runner for the 49ers as he had the burst and aggression to get across the line.

Wilson also carries special teams value, so the 49ers are in good standing with him out there on the field. Other than Wilson's activation, the 49ers are as healthy as they can be. You could not say that at any other point during the regular season. Now that they are at full-strength, their chances to hoist the Lombardi trophy increases.

