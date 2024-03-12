Skip to main content
    Clelin Ferrell signs with the Washington Commanders after a season with the San Francisco 49ers.

    The Washington Commanders are continuing to add to their front seven.

    According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Commanders are signing Richmond, Va. native Clelin Ferrell to a contract.

    Ferrell, who turns 27 in May, is the first player from the San Francisco 49ers that general manager Adam Peters has signed from his former team.

    Clelin Ferrell Kyler Murray

    Ferrell spent last season with the 49ers after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

    As the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferrell was seen as a key piece of the Raiders' future, but he never lived up to those standards and was relegated to backup status after his second season with the team. But he found new life in his year with the Niners and comes to the Commanders with a chance to continue being a starter.

    Ferrell's signing comes after the team signed Dorance Armstrong Jr. from the Dallas Cowboys, which adds to the emphasis the team is placing on the defensive line. Considering the team traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young ahead of the trade deadline last season, defensive end was a definite need to fill in free agency.

    While Ferrell may not quite be the long-term answer at the position, it certainly gives the team an upgrade when rushing the passer.

    Ferrell's contract cannot become official until the new league year begins tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET.
