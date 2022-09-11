49ers Suffer Embarrassing 19-10 Loss to Bears in a Flurry of Penalties

Ugly, ugly, and more ugly.

That is all you can say about the Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. From the moment the rain came and completely flooded the field before kickoff, it was clear that this game was going to be slow and mistake-filled.

And boy, was this game mistaked-filled. That was the name of the game in the 49ers' embarrassing upset 19-10 loss to the Bears in a flurry of penalties. This game should be dubbed "penalty palooza" for the 49ers. A total of 12 penalties for 99 yards was committed by the 49ers versus Bears who had three penalties for 24 yards. All they did was shoot themselves in the foot over and over again. It was pathetic.

San Francisco looked like a team that had no playoff mettle. I could not recognize this team, but then again they do play incredibly slow in the first game of the season under Kyle Shanahan. Still, this was a different level of undisciplined ball that I am not accustomed to with the 49ers. Penalties, fumbles, busted coverage, and more penalties. That is the best way to describe the 49ers' performance in this game. Chicago had no business leading in this game at any point, but the 49ers gifted them opportunity after opportunity. This definitely was a Week 1 game because the 49ers were so slow and out of sync.

But that did not stop the 49ers' pass protection to be in midseason form. My goodness, they were abysmal the whole game. I am surprised Trey Lance was able to get that deep pass play executed to Jauan Jennings that led to a field goal to put the 49ers up to 10 points. You can't even gloss over Lance or give him any blame in this game. The pass protection did him no favors. Anytime the 49ers wanted to do something sweet in the passing game, the offensive line just turned into a turnstile.

Ultimately, the defense committing mistakes repeatedly and the inefficient running game capped the 49ers from being great. The Bears just took advantage of all of their mistakes, so credit to them for doing so. Deebo Samuel fumbling at the 10 minute mark in the red-zone also didn't help. That ruined great momentum and removed at least three points off the board, but the 49ers likely were going to score a touchdown with how electric they were moving.

A pathetic loss all around by the 49ers. This is one they should hold onto with great anger going into Week 2 in the home opener against the Seahawks. Just clean up all of the mistakes because there is no way the pass protection will improve.