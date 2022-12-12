Brock Purdy Proves to be an Upgrade in 49ers 35-7 Win Against the Buccaneers

Brock Purdy I must apologize to you.

I had zero faith in the abilities that you could provide to keep the 49ers alive going forward. Jimmy Garoppolo was playing arguably the best ball of his career, so a drop-off from him to you looked inevitable. But you stepped into your first career start against a solid Tampa Bay defense and not only kept the offense afloat -- you improved it.

Purdy proved to be an upgrade in the 49ers win against the Buccaneers.

There is no doubt about it. Purdy gives the 49ers an element to their offense that they were never going to get with Garoppolo. Mobility, instincts, poise, and attacking downfield. These are the traits that Purdy brings to the table and upgrades the offense because of it. He put it on display against Miami and did it once again, but better against the Buccaneers. It was unreal to watch a seventh-round rookie, who was a borderline undrafted free agent, play so well.

If Purdy is going to sustain this level of play, then the 49ers going on a run in the playoffs is alive and well. As a matter of fact, it is better now with Purdy than with Garoppolo. Seeing Garoppolo in the playoffs is well known. He falls apart during those games. And while it can definitely happen to Purdy, there is at least a sense that the moment/atmosphere isn't too much for him. He has a fearlessness to his game and an attacking mentality. He just might thrive in that environment. So far with what he has shown against two good teams in back-to-back weeks, there is less and less reason to doubt him.

Purdy is definitely more than serviceable for the 49ers. The defense is playing lights out as always. No offense can figure out how to gash them severely to the point where the 49ers offense needs to drop significant points. Kyle Shanahan seems to have a perfect feel for how to game plan and call plays now as opposed to the first-half of the season. San Francisco is a dangerous team with slim challenges out there. All that matters coming out of this game is the health of Deebo Samuel, which sounds like it isn't season-ending.

Momentum is on the side of the 49ers. Going into Seattle on a short week for Thursday Night Football doesn't seem too difficult anymore. If Purdy shows up for that game, he doesn't even need to play as great as he did against the Buccaneers, then I am firmly embedded into believing that the 49ers are Super Bowl contenders. You just have to wonder if Purdy is like Nick Mullens when he had an all-time game in his starting debut against the Raiders.

I'm going to side with Purdy not being a blip.

The 49ers are new and improved with him going forward.