49ers vs. Texans Week 17 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:38 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Jimmy Garoppolo

Talanoa Hufanga

Azeez Al-Shaair

Dre Greenlaw

Colton McKivitz

Tanner Hudson

Maurice Hurst

11:40 The 49ers will win this game if they don't turn the ball over, just like every other week. The Texans are terrible, but they'll win if the 49ers beat themselves. That means Trey Lance's No. 1 job is the same as Jimmy Garoppolo's when Garoppolo is healthy: protect the football.

The Texans defense surely will stack the box and make Lance prove he can throw an accurate pass. But if he hits one big play early, the Texans will back off and the 49ers will run them into the ground. The 49ers should be able to run the ball two dozen different ways and completely overwhelm a terrible Houston run defnse.

As long as Lance hits a couple long throws, picks up a few first downs with legs and doesn't throw an interception, the 49ers will win a grim, ugly, low-scoring game. But a win is a win, especially when the backup quarterback who hasn't played in 11 weeks is starting.

The Texans will try to control the time of possession with their run game, which will force Lance to throw. So the 49ers need to shut down the Texans run game to win.

Final score prediction: 49ers 20, Texans 16.

1:02 The 49ers win the toss and choose to defer. The Texans will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

1:08 First play from scirmmage, D.J. Jones bursts into the backfield and tackles Rex Burkhead for a 4-yard loss. The Texans punt three plays later. The 49ers take over at their 22 after a fair catch by Brandon Aiyuk.

1:10 On 3rd and 10 from the 49ers 22, Lance scrambles for six yards, and then the 49ers punt. The 49ers ran twice for no yards the first two plays. The Texans take over at their 35 after the punt.