49ers vs. Dolphins Week 13 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:28 The 49ers allegedly are open to re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of the season and Garoppolo apparently is open to an extension as well, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This seems like shocking news, but it's important to remember that reports like this surfaced roughly a year ago as well. Then Garoppolo got injured in December, played poorly in the regular season, the 49ers tried to trade him and failed, he had surgery, they cut his salary and he became a backup quarterback. Now he's in the middle of another hot stretch. Before the 49ers give him any kind of extension, he needs to stay healthy for the rest of the season, play well in a playoff game for the first time in his career and win the Super Bowl. Anything short of that, and I believe the 49ers will let Garoppolo walk and stick with Trey Lance. And frankly, even if Garoppolo wins the Super Bowl, they should not give him a lucrative three-year extension. Because right now, he's a bargain. If he's making more than $30 million per season, he's an albatross, and paying him could make it impossible for the 49ers to pay Nick Bosa as well. And Bosa is a much more important player than Garoppolo. So I guess I'm skeptical of this report.

11:40 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Spencer Burford, Ross Dwelley, T.Y. McGill and Curtis Robinson.