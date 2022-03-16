Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Garoppolo
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

49ers $9 Million Under the Cap After Restructuing Kittle and Armstead

Which means the 49ers went from being roughly $9 million over the cap to roughly $9 million under the cap.

The 49ers did some salary cap magic a few hours before the start of the 2022 league year.

They restructured the contracts of George Kittle and Arik Armstead and created more than $18 million in salary cap space. Which means the 49ers went from being roughly $9 million over the cap to roughly $9 million under the cap. And now they're in compliance with NFL rules.

But they're not exactly movers and shakers when it comes to free agency. The cap space they've created is enough to re-sign a couple of their own free agents plus their draft picks, but not enough to sign the best players on the market, which is what they should do to go all-in and win a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

The only way for the 49ers to make a big, all-in move is to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and create $25 million in salary cap space. And they could trade him today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific, because that's when the league year starts and the no-trade clause in his contract expires.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But it's beginning to seem extremely unlikely the 49ers will trade Garoppolo today or any time soon, because they reportedly want two second round picks for him, and no team currently seems willing to spend that on Garoppolo.

So the 49ers will keep waiting for a team to get desperate, and Garoppolo's value will keep declining, and the 49ers will keep saying they were smart to hold onto him.

Let's all light a candle and hope today is the day the 49ers find the courage and strength to trade Garoppolo once and for good.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17554018
News

What the 49ers are Getting in Charvarius Ward

By Jose Luis Sanchez III16 hours ago
My Post - 2022-03-15T092425.050
News

49ers Sign Oren Burks

By Grant Cohn22 hours ago
My Post - 2022-03-15T064529.781
News

The Good and Not So Good About the 49ers' Signing Charvarius Ward

By Grant CohnMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17302767
News

49ers Sign Former Chiefs Cornerback Charvarius Ward

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17072259
News

Bobby Wagner is a Luxury Free Agent the 49ers Don't Need

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16601329
News

Aaron Banks now has a Clear Path to Start at Left Guard for the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMar 14, 2022
My Post - 2022-03-14T111958.317
News

Laken Tomlinson Signs 3-Year $41.2 Million Deal with the Jets

By Grant CohnMar 14, 2022
My Post - 2022-03-14T100647.463
News

49ers Reportedly Could Wait Until Training Camp to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

By Grant CohnMar 14, 2022