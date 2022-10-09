Skip to main content

49ers Active Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List

The 49ers should be extra cautious with him just in case, because they can beat the Panthers without him.
CHARLOTTE -- This is intriguing.

The 49ers activated veteran safety Jimmie Ward off the Injured Reserve List today, meaning he might play tomorrow against the Carolina Panthers. 

Ward originally suffered the injury on August 25 in practice. This past week, the 49ers opened Ward's three-week practice window. But Ward apparently has recovered so quickly, he doesn't need the full three weeks. The 49ers think he's ready now.

First of all, congratulations to Ward. Hamstring injuries must be scary for defensive backs, because they rely so heavily on speed and explosiveness. Good to see him overcome this one.

But there is no need to rush Ward back from this injury. The 49ers should be extra cautious with him just in case, because they can beat the Panthers without him. The Panthers offense stinks and the 49ers offense is No. 1 in the NFL without Ward. And frankly, the 49ers can beat the Falcons without Ward next week, too. The 49ers don't need Ward right now. They'll need him a couple weeks when they face All Pro tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also, the 49ers have a history of rushing players back from soft tissue injuries too soon. Dre Greenlaw is just one example. Last season, he injured his groin Week 1, returned Week 11 and injured it again. Clearly, Greenlaw wasn't quite ready to play yet.

Is Ward ready?

He hasn't played since late August, so he can't be in football shape. The prudent thing for the 49ers to do would be to play Ward just a few snaps this Sunday, if they play him at all. Then play him a little more next week. Then hopefully start him against the Chiefs.

Be smart. It's a long season.

