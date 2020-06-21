Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Wide Receivers and Tight End

WR #1) Anquan Boldin (2013-2015)

Background: Anquan Boldin was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Boldin spent his first 10 years in the NFL with the Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the 49ers Super Bowl loss to the Ravens, the two teams agreed to a trade that sent Boldin to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Boldin was a tremendous 49er on and off the field, and won multiple awards that highlighted his excellent character.

Over the last decade, Boldin ranks second in receptions, yards and touchdowns by a 49ers receiver.

Decade Total Stat Line (46 games/ 45 starts):

237 receptions - 3,030 yards - 12.8 yards per catch - 16 touchdowns

Decade Season Averages:

79 receptions - 1,010 yards - 5 touchdowns

Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 3 starts) :

16 receptions - 227 yards - 1 touchdown

Awards:

Bill Walsh Award (2013)

Len Eshmont Award (2015)

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2015)

Signature Moment: Catching 13 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in his 49ers debut (9/8/2013 vs the Green Bay Packers)

WR #2) Michael Crabtree (2009-2014)

Background: Crabtree was selected by the 49ers 10th in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Crabtree was with the team for a total of six seasons, and this past decade led all 49ers receivers in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

Over the course of his time with the 49ers, Crabtree played in all eight of the 49ers playoff games. During the last ten years, his four postseason touchdown receptions are second to Vernon Davis (6).

Decade Total Stat Line (68 games/ 66 starts):

299 receptions - 3,702 yards - 12.3 yards per catch - 24 touchdowns

Decade Season Averages:

*Averages exclude the 2013 season. Crabtree missed 11 games with Achilles injury*

70 receptions - 855 yards - 6 touchdowns

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 7 starts) :

40 receptions - 516 yards - 4 touchdowns

Awards: N/A

Signature Moment: Catching nine passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers in the 2012 Divisional Round.





WR #3) Kendrick Bourne (2017-Present)

Background: Bourne was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After winning an uphill battle to make the team, Bourne started seeing lots of playing time towards the end of the 2017 season.

Bourne’s numbers each of the last three seasons rank him fourth in catches, fourth in yards, and third in touchdowns by a 49ers receiver since 2010. Since 2018, Bourne leads all 49er players at the position in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

As one of the few active 49ers on the All-Decade team, Bourne will have a major opportunity this upcoming season to establish himself as one of the better 49er receivers in recent memory.

Decade Total Stat Line (43 games/ 8 starts):

88 receptions - 1,102 yards - 12.5 yards per catch - 9 touchdowns

Decade Season Averages:

29 receptions - 367 yards - 3 touchdowns

Decade Playoff Totals (3 games / 7 starts) :

6 receptions - 88 yards - 1 touchdown

Awards: N/A

Signature Moment: 75 % of career catches have gone for first Downs or Touchdowns

Runner-Up: Marquise Goodwin (2017-2019) - 91 receptions - 1,543 yards - 7 touchdowns





Tight End: Vernon Davis (2006-2015)

Background: Vernon Davis was drafted sixth by the 49ers in the 2006 NFL Draft. Davis spent his first 10 years in the NFL with the team, before being traded to the Denver Broncos mid-season.

Over the course of his 49er career, Davis was selected to multiple Pro Bowls and was also named a 2nd team All-Pro.

Since 2010, David leads all 49ers tight ends in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Over that same time frame, Davis leads all 49ers players in postseason receiving yards and touchdowns.

Decade Total Stat Line (83 games/ 82 starts):

260 receptions - 3,543 yards - 12.8 yards per catch - 33 touchdowns

Decade Season Averages:

*Averages exclude 2015 season. Davis was traded mid-year*

48.5 receptions - 670 yards - 6.5 touchdowns

Decade Playoff Totals (8 games / 8 starts) :

27 receptions - 600 yards - 7 touchdown

Awards:

Pro Bowl (1): 2013

2nd Team All-Pro (1): 2013

Signature Moment: The Catch III - Catching the game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 NFC Divisional Round Playoff Game

Runner-Up: George Kittle (2017-Present) - 216 receptions - 2,945 yards - 12 touchdowns

K: Phil Dawson

P: Andy Lee

KR/PR: Ted Ginn Jr.

Safety: Dashon Goldson

Safety: Donte Whitner

Cornerback #1: Carlos Rogers

Cornerback #2: Richard Sherman

Cornerback #3: Tarell Brown

Linebacker #1: Navarro Bowman

Linebacker #2 : Patrick Willis

Linebacker #3: Fred Warner

Defensive Lineman #1: Aldon Smith

D-Lineman #2: Justin Smith

D-Lineman #3: Ahmad Brooks

D-Lineman #4: DeForest Buckner

*Defensive Flex*: Eric Reid

Right Tackle: Anthony Davis

Right Guard: Alex Boone

Center: Jonathan Goodwin

Left Guard: Mike Iupati

Left Tackle: Joe Staley

Tight End: Vernon Davis

Wide Receiver #1: Anquan Boldin

Wide Receiver #2: Michael Crabtree

Wide Receiver #3: Kendrick Bourne

Fullback:

Running Back #1:

Running Back #2:

Quarterback:

*Offensive Flex*:

Head Coach: