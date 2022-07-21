Skip to main content

49ers and Deebo Samuel Reportedly Have “Nothing Imminent” on a Contract Extension

No contract extension appears to be on the horizon for Deebo Samuel from the 49ers with training camp nearing.

The 49ers had two main objectives heading into the offseason.

One was trading Jimmy Garoppolo, which has been a complete and utter failure. The other is locking in Deebo Samuel to a contract extension. It looks like the 49ers could be failing on this front as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wednesday that “nothings imminent” on a contract extension between the 49ers and Samuel. Pelissero also adds that it is unclear as to whether or not Samuel will show up to day one of training camp.

So I guess Samuel’s trainer wasn’t on the money after all about “getting paid” after this latest report. It doesn’t take a genius to see that this isn’t ideal for the 49ers. It’s one thing to have a failure on Garoppolo being traded. Cutting him will be as easy as a snap of a finger once he passes a physical. But failing to get a deal done with Samuel by the time training camp starts isn’t optimal. I doubt Samuel will miss out on practices as it will end up causing him to lose an accrued season. 

My bet is that he will show up and not participate in practice just like he did in OTAs if he an extension is not done. That way he avoids a fine and shows the 49ers he’s committed. They just have to show him that they are too via contract extension. It is not a cause for panic if a deal isn’t done by the start of camp. But the longer it lingers only makes it increase into a concerning situation. 

You’d have to wonder what the hold up to getting a deal done is. Could be the money, the usage, or the years. Whatever the case may be as to why it’s still being held up, the clock is ticking for the 49ers. Now is the time when they have proven to reward their star players for their patience.

We’ll see soon if they are consistent with it, or if this ordeal with Samuel is a more complicated one than initially thought. 

