Brandon Aiyuk Continues to Gain the Trust of Kyle Shanahan

Brandon Aiyuk was absent in Week 1 for the 49ers.

It is not that he was an inactive for any reason. He just wasn't utilized. Trent Sherfield saw more usage that week. And as the next four to five games went on, Mohamed Sanu even saw more incorporation into the offense.

Seeing how Aiyuk was being treated was quite alarming. Practice habits and attention to small details seemed to be what landed Aiyuk in Shanahan's doghouse at the time. While it was difficult to understand considering the 49ers offense was stagnant and could have desperately used his talents, Aiyuk has now flourished in the past month.

He finally started hitting his stride Week 9. That is when his snap count percentage was more than 90 for the first time and has been consistently hit since. Aiyuk from Weeks 1 to 8 saw his average of targets at a measly three. Since Week 9, he averages seven targets and is putting up the numbers to support that usage. Clearly, Kyle Shanahan is happy with what he sees from Aiyuk now.

“Yeah Aiyuk, each week now and it's been a number of weeks in a row," said Shanahan on a conference call with local media. "I think you guys know when I started talking about it, it's probably been over the last six weeks, but he’s getting better every time he plays football, whether it's practice or whether it's games. And it wasn't that way early on in camp, not from a lack of effort, but there's been something here that just his attention to detail and the littler things, that's been very impressive."

Aiyuk continues to gain the trust of Shanahan.

Anytime you get raved about like that and it translates to the usage on the field, Shanahan is comfortable with that player. He has full trust in that player. And in the case of Aiyuk, he challenged him and made it difficult on him to earn playing time. Aiyuk really only had one option and that was to appease his coach.

While I may not agree with how it was all handled, Aiyuk has been lights out. He is stepping up at the most perfect time as Deebo Samuel is seeing a diminished role as a receiver and now is more of a running back.

That means someone else has to step up in the receiver department not named George Kittle. Aiyuk has stepped up and more. What better way indicates that then his clutch game-winning touchdown catch and run against the Bengals on Sunday.

"He’s a very smart guy," said Shanahan. "I think he's grown up a lot in these last few months, just communicating with the quarterbacks better with the coaches and really fun to coach here. It’s been fun to watch him have some success doing it and me and the whole team is appreciating it.”