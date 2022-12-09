49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir is Making Major Strides in 2022

The loss of Emmanuel Moseley for the season initially stung the 49ers.

Moseley had been playing at a Pro Bowl level. The pairing of him and Charvarius Ward tightened the loose ends of the 49ers defense. Once he was out, it forced Deommodore Lenoir into the starting role, which looked like was going to be a clear weakness for the 49ers the rest of the way.

It looked like it at first. Lenoir was picked on against the Falcons and Chiefs. He was a definite liability on defense. However, Lenoir started to pick it up incredibly and began settling in. Since those two games against Atlanta and Kansas City, Lenoir has been making major strides in 2022.

"I think D-Mo each week, I've seen more and more confidence," said DeMeco Ryans. "I think it showed really versus Arizona when he's matched up versus (DeAndre) Hopkins and we knew that was a big challenge for us and he went out there and he competed and made a play versus him and I think that really helped him."

Lenoir should have been burnt toast against DeAndre Hopkins, but he held his own. He's solidified the cornerback spot and is shrinking the hole left by Moseley. Lenoir last year always looked comfortable being able to stick with his receiver to me. He moves fluidly and doesn't get spun around when defending routes so easily. That much was evident in training camp from what I saw and the preseason action. He's getting that groove now that he is the starter.

Just look at how he is faring now versus Ambry Thomas when both were thrown into the fire and starting the rest of the way. Lenoir is night and day from Thomas. The fact that the 49ers went to Lenoir as the starter when Moseley was lost is indicative of that. He has proven to the 49ers that he is a player who can start and keep the elite form of the defense intact. A large factor is because of his confidence. A cornerback needs to be headstrong and be firm in confidence or they will be weeded out immediately.

"As a corner, that's the biggest thing. If you’re going to play on the island, you have to have confidence. With D-Mo, I've seen it grow each and every week, and he's continued to do a better job each and every week and I'm loving to where he's headed, he just has to continue to work each and every day to get better."

With Lenoir being a surprise with how solid he is performing, he could potentially embed himself for next season. If he can continue to sustain this level, or even ascend, then you have to wonder what the 49ers will do with Moseley who is a free agent this offseason. Lenoir is already cementing confidence in the 49ers, so there is definitely potential there for next season. But for now, the 49ers are just happy he is playing exceptionally well.

"He's made some good plays for us, he's still growing, still learning, still a young player, but he's getting some quality reps in there and he's helped us to win games.”