49ers Claim Blake Hance Off Waivers

Hance plays all five positions on the offensive line.
The 49ers just improved their offensive line.

They claimed former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance off waiver today, according to reports. Hance, 26, started eight games for the Browns last season -- one at left guard, one at left tackle and six at right tackle. He also played center for the Browns during last year's preseason. So it's unclear how the 49ers intend to use him.

It's possible the 49ers claimed Hance because they're concerned about Daniel Brunskill, their do-everything backup offensive lineman who can play all five positions at an acceptable level. Brunskill has been injured most of the offseason. He returned for training camp, but injured his knee in the first preseason game, and hasn't returned to practice yet.

It's also possible the 49ers claimed Hance because they're concerned about Mike McGlinchey, their starting right tackle. Like Brunskill, McGlinchey has missed most of the offseason due to various rehabs and setbacks, but he appears healthy now. Still, Hance could fill in for McGlinchey if he suffers another setback.

It's also possible the 49ers claimed Hance because they're concerned about Jake Brendel, their starting center. Brendel is 29, and yet he has started just three games in his entire career and played only three snaps since 2018. The 49ers say they like Brendel, but he really hasn't been tested yet. If he fails, the 49ers have no other centers on the roster. Hance has at least played the position in the NFL for a few preseason games.

It's also possible the 49ers claimed Hance because they're concerned about Aaron Banks, their starting left guard. Banks never has started a game in the NFL, and he struggled in the preseason.

With all these concerns on the offensive line, no wonder the 49ers added another player to it.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

