Skip to main content

49ers Could Still use Deebo Samuel in Running Back Role

Sounds like Kyle Shanahan is still going to use Deebo Samuel as a running back when the need arises.

SANTA CLARA -- Usage as a running back was reported as a gripe from Deebo Samuel with the 49ers. 

Samuel supposedly did not like nor want to sustain the role he ended up being converted into from the second-half of the regular season and so on. It was the main reason the whole contract extension was being held up.

Well, it looks like that was just a bunch of noise being spewed. Kyle Shanahan at his Monday press conference essentially debunked the notion that usage was an issue with Samuel and that the 49ers would not use him in that running back role any longer.

"We don't plan exactly how we're gonna do something." said Shanahan. "You do it based off what other people are doing, based off what gives you the best chance to win. That's why I love being around Deebo, watch how he plays. My favorite thing about Deebo is how much he inspires people. He inspires me almost more than any other player I've watched on the field the way he runs with the ball whether you're handing it to him or throwing it to him, whether he's catching it on a kick. And these aren't things that you have to talk him into doing, it's stuff he usually talks you into doing. Deebo loves playing football and he loves helping us win."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 49ers could very well still use Samuel in the running back role.

In fact, I feel confident now after hearing Shanahan in person that Samuel will replicate his role from last season. Now, I doubt it will be clear during training camp as the 49ers don't need to drill those plays heavily with him. Also, the 49ers don't have to use Samuel in that way until maybe Week 3 against the Broncos. They're the only real threatening team early in the season. The 49ers should be able to handle the Bears and the Seahawks fairly easily without Samuel being majestic.

If the writing on the wall and hints from Shanahan are true, then the debut starting season for Trey Lance grows much more smoothly. 

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17591279
News

Report: 49ers and Deebo Samuel Have Agreed on a Contract Extension

By Jose Luis Sanchez III17 hours ago
USATSI_17549890
News

Will George Kittle Have Over or Under 825.5 Receiving Yards in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III19 hours ago
My Post-1 (2)
News

Stats that Matter from the First 4 Days of Training Camp

By Grant Cohn19 hours ago
My Post-1 (2)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 4 of Training Camp: Bounce Bay Day for Trey Lance

By Grant CohnJul 30, 2022
USATSI_17404530
News

Will Deebo Samuel Have Over or Under 7.5 Receiving Touchdowns?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 30, 2022
My Post-1 (2)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of Traning Camp: Another Rough Performance from Trey Lance

By Grant CohnJul 29, 2022
USATSI_18753889
News

Kyle Shanahan Could Hold Starters out of 49ers' Preseason Games

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 29, 2022
USATSI_18766848
News

Armstead to Miss Time With Knee Sprain; Kinlaw, McGlinchey Return Imminent

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 29, 2022