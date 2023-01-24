Charles Omenihu Arrested on Suspicion of Misdemeanor Domestic Violence

His girlfriend alleges that Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday and booked in the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault. He since has posted bail and been released.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a written statement provided to the media.

Police reportedly were called to Omenihu's residence in San Jose at 4:39 p.m. on Monday. His girlfriend alleges that Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument. Police officers could not see any visible injuries on her, and she declined medical assistance. Nonetheless, the police officers arrested Omenihu after he provided a statement and served him with a restraining order.

The investigation now will go to Santa Clara County District Attorney who will decide whether to file charges.

Omenihu, 25, is in his second season with the 49ers. He was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in 2019, who traded him to San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021. Since then, Omenihu has become a key member of the 49ers' pass rush, and he is set to become a free agent this offseason.

It is unclear whether Omenihu will be able to play in the 49ers' upcoming NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers don't have media availability today, but head coach Kyle Shanahan will speak to the media on Wednesday and most likely will provide some clarity on Omenihu's immediate future with the team.