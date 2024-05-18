49ers DE Nick Bosa's Odds to Win Defensive Player of the Year
In 2022, Nick Bosa was considered the best defensive player in the NFL.
That season, he recorded a league-high 18.5 sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in a landslide. Received 46 of the 50 first-place votes, then became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history when the 49ers extended his contract.
And then Bosa had a down season in 2023 by his standards. He recorded "only" 10.5 sacks, which led the 49ers but ranked tied for 17th in the NFL with players such as Leonard Floyd, whom the 49ers signed this offseason.
In addition, Bosa while Bosa went to his fourth Pro Bowl, he was not even in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, although Fred Warner was. Which means Bosa wasn't even the best player on his defense.
This year, the oddsmakers expect Bosa to bounce back, although maybe not all the way. He currently has the fifth-best odds (+800) to win Defensive Player of the Year after Micah Parsons (+600), Myles Garrett (+700), T.J. Watt (+700) and Maxx Crosby (+700). So Bosa's standing around the league has taken a bit of a hit. He's no longer seen as the best edge rusher in football. Now he's merely one of the best.
It's possible Bosa is being underrated. Last season, he played on a defensive line that didn't have a second edge-rushing threat. Now, he'll play opposite Leonard Floyd, the best edge rusher the 49ers have had other than Bosa since Dee Ford was on the team.
Expect a big season from Bosa.