49ers Draft SMU WR Danny Gray in Round 3

Speed kills.

The 49ers have drafted SMU wide receiver Danny Gray with the No. 105 pick in the third-round.

Gray addresses the massive need for a vertical deep threat for the 49ers. They have no one on the roster who can stretch the field and take the top off of a defense. And now that they actually have a quarterback who can sling it deep in Trey Lance, a speedy wideout adds another dynamic to the offense.

Kyle Shanahan has never been able to call deep shots as much or as he'd like thanks to limitations of Jimmy Garoppolo. But Lance allows the 49ers to utilize speedy wide receivers. Gray brings to the 49ers a 4.33 40-yard dash speed. That alone will make him impactful. He doesn't need to be big on stats because his impact on the game will not be dictated by the numbers. Speaking of numbers, Gray tallied 49 receptions for 803 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, a deep threat wide receiver isn't as pressing of a need as interior offensive line or safety. But it is something that is easily overlooked. Gray now unlocks a new ceiling in the 49ers' offense.

In a way, his selection makes up for the 49ers not taking a safety. If the 49ers are hurting and letting up points due to a weakness opposite of Jimmie Ward, then they can make up for it with shots deep to Gray or finding easy ways to move the ball thanks to Gray opening up the field.

Defenses will need to respect Gray first of course as they're not just going to automatically dictate the game. But if he does pan out, boy did the 49ers just enhance their offense. You just have to wonder if they will have the offensive line sufficient enough to give Lance the time to hit Gray deep or anything that opens up underneath.

Since Gray is so fast, it shouldn't take long for Lance to look his way and hit him.