49ers LB Fred Warner is Looking Forward "to get back to work" Next Season

It has been more than a week since the San Francisco 49ers suffered a devastating loss in Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs. Losing that game has left all of the players and coaches in a sour mood ever since.

However, that sourness will not have a negative impact on the 49ers in 2020. In fact, linebacker Fred Warner believes the 49ers will "be a lot better next season" and is looking forward "to get back to work" so that will close the deal if they make it back to the Super Bowl.

Warner was a guest on The 49ers Insider Podcast with Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com where he divulged his thoughts from the Super Bowl loss and how anxious he is for the 2020 season.

“It sucks, but you can’t sit and dwell about it for too long because you’re just wasting time,” Warner said. “I want to get back to work. I want to be able to become a much better player than I was this season. And I know I will. It all starts now.”

Getting over a loss in the Super Bowl will not be possible by Warner and the 49ers. They will use that pain of the loss to keep the fire lit up inside them. It will act as a reminder to them that they cannot let up the gas for a second. They just saw what happens when they do let up the gas in the grandest stage in football.

“Being so close, then falling short, it hurts a lot,” Warner said. “But I think the biggest thing I’ve taken from it is that we’re going to be a lot better next season. We have to be if we want to win the thing. I think we have a great plan. We have a great team.



Returning to the Super Bowl is not an easy feat for teams, but just getting to one in general is already a challenging uphill climb as it is. The 49ers made the Super Bowl after facing one of the worst luck with injuries in the toughest division and conference in football. A return to the Super Bowl in 2020 is a possible scenario, especially considering the core of the team will mostly be intact.

These players will not wait for the 2020 season to be official nor will they wait for OTAs to come around to get back to work as Warner eluded to. This team has unfinished business and cannot feel at ease until they right the wrongs of Super Bowl LIV.

That pain of losing will be used as fuel to keep this team pushing towards their goal of hoisting the Lombardi trophy next season.