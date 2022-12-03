49ers Get Arik Armstead Back at the Perfect Time

Arik Armstead is set to return for the 49ers against the Dolphins.

He has been out of action since October with injuries to both of his feet. One foot was dealing with plantar fasciitis, while the other was nursing an ankle fracture. Talk about bad luck for Armstead. The 49ers have managed to sustain their elite level without him, but it is sure nice to have him back.

With the Dolphins coming to Levi's Stadium this week, the 49ers getting Armstead back comes at the perfect time. Defending against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is going to be extremely tough for the secondary. The best way to lessen their threat is by making Tua Tagovailoa a tackling dummy. With both of the Dolphins starting offensive tackles out for this matchup, the pass rushers have the red carpet laid out for them to light up Tagovailoa.

Having Armstead will only aid the efforts of making Tagovailoa uncomfortable. They have to get to him early and often. Just look at how the Saints made Jimmy Garoppolo uncomfortable for most of the day when they got to him early and kept at it. It was clear Garoppolo was skittish and that is exactly what the 49ers have to do if they want to diminish how lethal the Dolphins can be.

Tagovailoa is similar to Garoppolo in terms of style. He is not a quarterback that will scramble much. Tagovailoa has predominantly been a pocket quarterback, which is the kind of quarterback the 49ers have been able to terrorize this season. Everything is primed for the 49ers pass rush to go off this game, and it really is the main way to limit the Dolphins electric offense.

“It's good to have Armstead back out at practice," said DeMeco Ryans. "It's just good to see him, what he's battled through to get back. It's been a long road for him, so it's just good to have him back out there and if we can have him on Sunday, of course that's a plus for us. If we get an all-pro player who can help our defense that would be a huge lift for us, so I'm excited for Armstead and just him working his way back in.”

Armstead may be rushing from the interior, but he just adds another force that the Dolphins have to deal with. They already have to stress out with Nick Bosa. Now Armstead is returning? Good luck if you are Tagovailoa. Miami will probably look to utilize a quick passing game to setup their deep shots, which only plays into the hands of the 49ers defense.

Even if Armstead is on a snap count, the 49ers will have a better chance of an effective pass rush.