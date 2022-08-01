SANTA CLARA -- It isn't time to hit the panic button just yet, but the 49ers have a problem with their interior offensive line.

Monday was the first day of padded practice at training camp for the 49ers. This is where both offensive and defensive linemen showcase their full ability amongst other positions. Previous practices, the offensive line reportedly had been struggling. And after attending practice today, that surely looks to be the case.

Trey Lance hardly had anytime for more than half of his snaps. It was ridiculous to see. Whether it was speed or power, it did not matter. All of these guys were getting beat in their own right. Today's practice reminded me of every training camp practice I attended last season when Lance was taking reps. He's just running for his life or struggling to stay with the play in the pocket because the pressure is in his face within seconds.

The offensive tackles are the only area that is solidified. Trent Williams is not a worry and Mike McGlinchey looks like he's in fine form. It is solely the interior offensive line that is a problem and it really isn't surprising. Alex Mack retiring put the 49ers with a hole at center. No matter how much they say they prepared for it, there is no finding an adequate replacement for him. It's why they are trying out Brunskill there because the 49ers know it is better to have someone with tenure on their team to take it over than a rookie or Jake Brendel.

Then there is the departure of Laken Tomlinson in free agency, which gives the starting reigns to a raw player such as Aaron Banks. As for right guard, Spencer Burford looks like he will handle those responsibilities with Daniel Brunskill getting reps at center. He didn't do too bad today, but a rookie stepping in is definitely a leap of faith there.

So many moving parts at offensive line is not conducive to success. The 49ers have to find the right formula for the interior offensive line so that it does not become a liability in passing plays for Lance. If Jimmy Garoppolo was back there throwing, he would have no shot delivering the football. Thankfully Lance can move around and was able to escape some pressure with scrambles or would roll out to the flat and deliver.

I know that the 49ers have one of the best defensive lines in football, but even without Arik Armstead, and Nick Bosa who didn't take too many scrimmage reps, the offensive line looks putrid. Time is still on the 49ers' side to figure it out, which is why there is no serious cause for concern yet. But the clock is definitely ticking with the season opener just a month away from kicking off and there are only so many training camp practices for the 49ers to get it right. A lot is riding on the interior offensive line to find some form of adequacy.

Otherwise, the season can go south quickly.