Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Kyle Shanahan Doesn't Expect Dee Ford to Play Again this Season

    "I think we'll just have to continue playing without him."
    Author:

    First, the 49ers placed Dee Ford on Injured Reserve with a back injury on Nov. 7.

    Then, on Nov. 25, they opened his 21-day practice window to get him ready to return from I.R. and play again this season. The 49ers need to activate him during that window, or he can't return.

    That window will close this week.

    "We’ve got to make (the decision) by Wednesday," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call. "We'll see how that goes. That's something that I never can predict, but I'll be surprised if he's back. I think we'll just have to continue playing without him."

    Read More

    Bad news for the 49ers, but it's hardly surprising. Ford has been injured since they traded a second-round pick for him and then gave him that ridiculous five-year, $85 million contract extension.

    Here are my top-three takeaways from this news:

    1. Why did the 49ers open Ford's practice window so early? They could have waited, opened it in a couple weeks and potentially brought him back for the playoffs. Once again, they rushed an injured player back too soon.

    2. Why did the 49ers renegotiate Ford's contract this offseason? Sure, doing so freed up some salary cap space this season, but also made it virtually impossible for the 49ers to get rid of Ford next season. Cutting him will save the 49ers only $2 million and cost them almost $10 million in dead cap space. So he's coming back. They should have cut bait when they had the chance.

    3. I don't want to hear another training camp story about how Dee Ford is in the best shape of his life and poised for a bounce-back season. We heard enough of those stories this year. His body clearly cannot hold up to the violence of football anymore. That's the reality. Those training camp stories are pure fantasy.

    My Post (63)
    News

    Kyle Shanahan Doesn't Expect Dee Ford to Play Again this Season

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17348193
    News

    Brandon Aiyuk Continues to Gain the Trust of Kyle Shanahan

    1 hour ago
    My Post (57)
    News

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 14

    3 hours ago
    965C2656-13C3-4294-BDAD-B7DEA316B139
    News

    Azeez Al-Shaair is Day to Day with an Elbow Sprain

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17347069
    News

    49ers Retaining Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022 Would be Ludicrous

    Dec 13, 2021
    My Post (56)
    News

    Did Beating the Bengals Prove the 49ers are Contenders?

    Dec 13, 2021
    My Post (39)
    Game Day

    49ers 26, Bengals 23: Grades

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17347304
    Game Day

    49ers Escape Cincinnati With a 26-23 Overtime Win

    Dec 13, 2021