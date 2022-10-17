49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol

Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta.

Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.

Charvarius Ward suffered a groin injury and is day-to-day. Mike McGlinchey (calf), Drake Jackson (knee sprain), Samson Ebukam (Achilles tendinitis), and Charlie Woerner (AC sprain) are also day-to-day. These players will have a chance to be up for the Chiefs. Still, this is not good for the 49ers. Injuries are stockpiling at a rapid rate on the defensive side of the ball for the 49ers. They just cannot catch a break.

Hufanga and Ward are the greatest concerns right now for the 49ers. They need both of them to give the defense a better shot at slowing down the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Right now, the only healthy starters on the defense are Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The 49ers defense had been strong in overcoming so many injuries, but it is clear that they are starting to unravel.

Speaking of a better shot against the Chiefs, Nick Bosa could return along with Jimmie Ward. Hopefully the week plays out in favor of the 49ers because they really need all of the talent to return to increase their odds of winning that game. The Chiefs just suffered a painful defeat to the Bills, so I would expect them to come into Levi's Stadium with a fury. Falling to 3-4 would be a rough spot for the 49ers.

The only positive with all of the players who sustained injuries is that it won't force them to miss significant time. The 49ers will get them back, but right now the injury trends are demoralizing.