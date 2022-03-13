49ers Interested in Acquiring Frank Clark

The 49ers really might trade for another Chiefs defensive end.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers are interested in acquiring Frank Clark, who has played for the Chiefs the past three seasons. They acquired him in 2019 to replace Dee Ford, whom the Chiefs traded to the 49ers.

"The expectation among many around league is Frank Clark is traded, released or his contract is reworked," Fowler tweeted. "His $26.3M cap hit a tough sell for KC. Watch for 49ers as potential new home."

This move seems like a bad idea for numerous reasons.

First, I don't see how the 49ers can spend all that money on Frank Clark when they also need to extend the contracts of Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel.

Second, Clark didn't have a great season last year. He recorded 4.5 sacks -- the same as 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, who's three years younger than Clark and three times cheaper. Clark will turn 30 this year.

Third, Clark has a troubling legal history, even though he's never been convicted of a felony.

Fourth, the 49ers already tried trading for an edge rusher the Chiefs wanted to get rid of -- Ford. And that move blew up in the 49ers faces. Through three seasons, the 49ers have paid Ford $41.7 million for just 9.5 sacks.

Maybe the 49ers should stop going after the Chiefs' rejects. Maybe the 49ers should trust the Chiefs when they decide a player no longer is worth their while. Maybe the 49ers should stick with Ebukam and let some other team overpay for Clark.