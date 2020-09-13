SI.com
Kendrick Bourne's Growth Will be put to the Test in Deebo Samuel's Absence

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Kendrick Bourne was the San Francisco 49ers' third-best wide receiver last season. 

And thanks to the constant posting of workout videos on his Instagram all offseason, there is suddenly this belief that he is going to tear it up. That he isn't that far off in talent from Deebo Samuel. 

You could really tell that some fans, and even pundits, were in a daze from a lack of football. Bourne is solid receiver, but to believe he is going to be a No. 1 caliber is idealistic.

We are about to find out how idealistic it is as his growth as a receiver is about to be put to the test.

Samuel was officially placed on injured reserve by the 49ers and will miss the first three games of the season. A smart move because San Francisco does not need Samuel for these games, so it is better to play it safe with him.

So now that means there will be a heavier plate in front of Bourne. 

It is time for him to prove that the continual spam of his workout videos are paying off. He is now, by default, the 49ers No. 1 wide receiver. If the hype is real, then he will make use of his opportunities. The 49ers will certainly need him to step up over the course of three weeks.

His targets will not see a dramatic spike because running the ball and utilizing the tight ends is still a major part of the 49ers' offense. 

But he will be called upon to do more than just be a move-the-chains or red-zone receiver. I'm not saying he will take jet sweeps like Samuel would, but Kyle Shanahan is certainly going to use him as a security blanket of the wide receivers. After all, he is the only key player of the group returning from last season.

One reason why Bourne will not blossom over the next few weeks, aside from completely fumbling his chances, is if Shanahan gives looks to other receivers. It will also depend on what kind of looks he gives the other receivers. If he is looking for a nice chunk play, will he look for Bourne? Or will he utilize the new and improved Dante Pettis?

I think, if anything, what will be indicative of Bourne's growth is how Shanahan uses him. 

If his snaps and targets increase, then it will show he has grown in the mind of Shanahan. That much is to be expected. The next step to fully proving his growth is if he executes on those chances, so this is essentially a two-step test.

A test that I believe he will prove that he is only good in his No. 3 wide receiver role with some flashes.

