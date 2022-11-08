Reinforcements are arriving for the San Francisco 49ers.

In their return to the practice field after the Bye week, the 49ers have officially opened the Injured Reserve 21-day practice window for Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Colton McKivitz.

These three players will be huge additions for various reasons as the 49ers look to make their second-half playoff push. Mitchell returning is why the 49ers went with trading Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins. The combination of Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey is surely going to give the 49ers an increased efficient running game. More than just the running game, the offense has a whole should be bolstered. It isn't just spelling McCaffrey on relief downs that will keep them clicking.

Both players can easily be trotted out simultaneously thanks to the receiving ability of McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan can easily motion McCaffrey out of the backfield into the slot to either throw it to him or run it to Mitchell. Chances are that a defender is going to travel with McCaffrey giving the 49ers a lighter box to run against. The options are endless on what he can do with Mitchell back out there and that is just one example.

As for Al-Shaair and McKivitz, they just give the 49ers more depth to work with now. Al-Shaair is sure to return as a starter in the base defense and perhaps shuffle in with Dre Greenlaw on nickel defense once he gets his legs under him. McKivitz is in case of emergency with Mike McGlinchey or anyone else who could miss time.

Getting these players back could not have come at a more perfect time for the 49ers.