49ers Place Javon Kinlaw on Injured Reserve

More injury news for the San Francisco 49ers.

Javon Kinlaw has officially been placed on Injured Reserve, which will put him out of commission for at least the next four games. Kinlaw has been dealing with issues from the same knee that he had surgery on last year. He wasn’t available for the past two games because of it, so the 49ers are moving forward with him on Injured Reserve.

This is yet another season when Kinlaw’s knee is derailing his career. It’s looking more and more like he will never find a stroke of luck with his health. 2022 was supposed to be the year where his health was no longer an issue. In his few lone appearances this season, he was performing well. Things were trending up for him. The impact he was making was felt, but now he has to wait at least a month before returning. The 49ers defense has been fine without Kinlaw and a slew of other starters, so his absence is not going to sting too much.

It is also no guarantee that Kinlaw returns this season. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that the 49ers have seen the last of him this season. You just never know with him. It’s the unfortunate reality with him. And if you’re the 49ers, you’re now wondering if this is what a season for Kinlaw is going to be the rest of the way. It’s a terrible circumstance that Kinlaw is in. Maybe one day his knee will get right, but the pattern says otherwise. Expect the 49ers to sign someone in response to placing Kinlaw on Injured Reserve.