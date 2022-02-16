Report: 49ers Promoting Brian Fleury to Tight Ends Coach

Some 49ers coaching movement has occurred.

Offensive quality control coach Brian Fleury is being promoted to tight ends coach, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Fleury takes over for Jon Embree who is now in the same role with the Dolphins after refusing a pay cut from the 49ers. It was curious to see where or who the 49ers would look toward when it came to filling in this position. Now we have an answer.

Promoting Fleury is quite interesting.

He's been with the 49ers since 2019, but only the last two seasons has been as offensive quality control coach. Before that, Fleury spent the vast majority of his career on the defensive side of the ball. He's worked specifically with defensive linemen, defensive backs and linebackers during his tenure on defense.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Fleury spent three seasons with the Dolphins as their football research analyst in 2016 and director of football research from in 2017 and 2018. Quite the sudden change for Fleury to spend his entire career on defense to just switch to offense.

Either Kyle Shanahan truly sees something in him to make him switch, or he's friends with Fleury and just wants to give him a role on his team. Tight ends coach is arguably the most plug and coach position of any coach. The fact that the 49ers are already set with an All Pro caliber tight end like George Kittle makes it more of a sleepwalk coaching position.

Regardless, the 49ers needed to fill out that position. Now they must focus on getting other coaching vacancies like special teams coach.