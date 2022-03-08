Jimmy Garoppolo (Finally) Has Surgery on his Throwing Shoulder

If Garoppolo had this surgery in late January when the 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs, he would have had a much better shot to be ready to throw by the beginning of training camp.

It's about freaking time.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Garoppolo finally had surgery to repair his throwing shoulder -- an injury he suffered during the 49ers' Wild Card playoff win over the Cowboys, and a surgery he could have had more than a month ago when his season ended.

If Garoppolo had this surgery in late January when the 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs, he would have had a much better shot to be ready to throw by the beginning of training camp. But since he waited, there's only a "hope" that he will be ready to throw when camp starts in late July.

Which means it's not certain Garoppolo will be ready to throw when camp starts. Which means it's possible he will miss part of camp, and maybe even some of the season.

And that's why I'll be surprised if the 49ers trade Garoppolo for anything of significance. He's a wounded quarterback who's immediate future is one big question mark. A team could trade for him, and he could miss the first month of the season, and that team could miss the playoffs. Big risk.

Perhaps the 49ers could move Garoppolo by packaging him in a pick swap, i.e. the 49ers and another team swap sixth-round picks, and that team takes Garoppolo. Still,that mystery team would have to want an injured Garoppolo and his $27 million cap number for 2022.

A more likely scenario is the 49ers trade Garoppolo for an expensive player who's slated to be a cap casualty next week. Someone such as Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Someone who will get cut if he doesn't get traded.

Stay tuned. Garoppolo's final day on the 49ers could be soon.