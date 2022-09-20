Trey Lance Might Recover in Time to Return This Season

Don't shut the door on the possibility that Trey Lance could return this season.

A foot and ankle surgeon who's a consultant for the Los Angeles Rams spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle and said that both Lance's broken ankle and ligament disruption could be fully healed in 10 to 12 weeks. Which means theoretically Lance could be ready to play by Week 12 when the 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, it's important to note that the 49ers have that Lance is done for the season, so perhaps they don't want him to return this season even if he does make a full recovery. Maybe they want to put him on ice until next season.

But what if December comes, the 49ers are in a playoff race and Garoppolo is struggling? He didn't play particularly great on Sunday -- he passed for just 54 yards in the second half. Plus he had no offseason to prepare. There's no reason to think he'll improve.

Or what if Garoppolo gets injured again? All of Shanahan's quarterbacks on the 49ers get injured, and Garoppolo has missed games every season except 2019. If Garoppolo goes down and Lance is healthy, would Shanahan keep Lance on the Injured Reserve List and make Brock Purdy the quarterback?

Frankly, if Lance makes a full recovery while the season is still going, he should play no matter what. Because unless Garoppolo starts completing passes down the field at an acceptable rate, he'll never win a Super Bowl. Lance's ability to throw deep will give the 49ers a real chance to win a Super Bowl. He could be their savior this season.

What an interesting plot twist.