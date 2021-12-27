Jimmy Garoppolo Sprained his Right Thumb

Garoppolo could miss the 49ers remaining games, and Trey Lance could replace him as soon as this weekend against the Houston Texans.

Jimmy Garoppolo may have played his final game with the 49ers.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo sprained the thumb on his throwing hand this past Thursday when the 49ers lost to the Tennessee Titans. Which means Garoppolo could miss the 49ers remaining games, and Trey Lance could replace him as soon as this weekend against the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo's injury is worse then a thumb sprain.

Here's what Shanahan said about Garoppolo's injury Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

Q: How did Garoppolo injure his thumb?

SHANAHAN: "It was on his sack I believe at the end of the second quarter when the guy drove him into the ground. Ended up getting his thumb on the play."

Q: Is the thumb fractured?

SHANAHAN: "No, it's a thumb sprain. I think you guys know how those are. It didn't feel great today. Couldn't throw today. We'll see how it is on Wednesday. Hopefully, it will get better."

Q: Did Garoppolo's injury affect how he played in the second half?

SHANAHAN: "I think it affected his throw on the first play of the third quarter (interception No. 2). I would say that was the one play it affected him the most."

Q: When did you find out he was injured?

SHANAHAN: "We knew his thumb was hurting him. We knew he jammed it. We thought he jammed it some time during the game. He told us right when he came to the bench."