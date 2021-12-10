Elijah Mitchell (Concussion, Knee) Will Not Play Against the Bengals

Mitchell is a promising rookie running back who weighs just 200 pounds and has gotten injured five times already this season.

The 49ers won't have their starting running back Sunday against the Bengals.

Elijah Mitchell has a concussion and a knee injury and will not play, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Mitchell never practiced this week and never looked like he had a chance to suit up for this game. He suffered both his injuries this past Sunday against the Seahawks, and even left the game briefly for a concussion check, but passed it and returned to the game.

While Mitchell rehabs his latest two injuries, the 49ers healthy running backs are Jeff Wilson Jr., JaMycal Hasty and possibly Brian Hill, whom the 49ers signed to their practice squad this week. They can promote him to their active roster on Saturday.

Wilson Jr. missed the first nine games of the season with a knee injury, but has appeared in the 49ers' past four games, and is averaging a terrible 2.7 yards per carry. He still seems injured. The last time Mitchell missed a game -- three weeks ago in Jacksonville -- Wilson Jr. started, rushed 19 times and gained only 50 yards. Not good.

The No. 2 running back will be Hasty, who's averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. Even worse.

The wildcard will be Deebo Samuel, who is questionable with a groin injury. Samuel is by far the best ball carrier in the NFL this season -- he's averaging an obscene 8.1 yards per carry. If he plays, the 49ers running game will be extremely dangerous. If he doesn't play, the 49ers may not have a run game.

Stay tuned. Samuel likely will be a gametime decision.