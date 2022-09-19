Skip to main content

Ty Davis-Sprain Will be Out a "Few Weeks" With a High Ankle Sprain

Ty Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain in the 49ers win over the Seahawks and will miss a few weeks.

More injuries came up from the Week 2 victory over Seattle for the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday on a conference call that Ty Davis-Price will be out a "few weeks" with a high ankle sprain. Davis-Price ran the ball 13 times for 33 yards and was in the offense for 30 snaps. Quite the jump of a workload for Davis-Price in his debut and after being a healthy scratch in Week 1 versus the Bears.

While his yards per carry are ugly (2.4), Davis-Price ripped off a few runs that looked strong. Considering Trey Lance left the game with an ankle injury, running the ball becomes difficult when Jimmy Garoppolo is out there as defenses will beg the 49ers to throw it. With Davis-Price being out for a while, the 49ers are left with only two presumably healthy running backs that they had in training camp.

Jeff Wilson Jr. will still hold it down with Elijah Mitchell on Injured Reserve with an MCL sprain. Jordan Mason is now the next man up to backup Wilson, which was surprising to me to see he got zero snaps on offense. The fact that he was active in Week 1 versus an inactive Davis-Price would indicate that Shanahan is more comfortable with Mason. But it looks like the draft status of Davis-Price tipped the scale in his favor.

Mason should see run this week when the 49ers take on the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. And perhaps, there will be a Marlon Mack sighting. He should definitely be activated for this game, so it will be a toss up to see if he actually receives any carries. Mack is a veteran and was once a prominent player. It would not be surprising to see Shanahan wanting to rock with him over an undrafted free agent in Mason.

The running back room is already thinning out and the regular season is barely entering Week 3. Just the usual trend for the San Francisco 49ers with injuries.

