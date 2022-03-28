49ers Re-Sign Ross Dwelley to One-Year Deal

Now the 49ers just need to throw him the ball every once in a while

The 49ers no longer need a tight end

They just announced they've re-signed backup Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal. Dwelley is a terrific No. 2 tight end, because he's tall, he has elite hand-eye coordination (zero drops in four seasons) plus he plays special teams.

Now the 49ers just need to throw him the ball every once in a while

Don't get me wrong -- Dwelley is a decent blocker on special teams. But his best trait by far is his hand-eye coordination, followed closely by his route-running. He gets open in tight spaces and he makes difficult catches. You'd think the 49ers would throw him some passes, particularly in the red zone, but they almost never do. Last season, the 49ers threw Dwelley just five passes total, and he caught four of them.

Perhaps the 49ers felt Dwelley was a poor fit with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, considering Garoppolo depends so much on yards after the catch and Dwelley doesn't provide those.

But if the 49ers ever muster up the courage to get rid of Garoppolo and start the quarterback they spent three first-round picks plus a third to acquire -- Trey Lance -- Dwelley just might become a factor in the passing game.

That's because Lance throws hard. Much harder than Garoppolo. And we saw 49ers receivers drop lots of Lance's passes during the preseason.

You know who wouldn't drop Lance's passes?

Ross freaking Dwelley, that's who.

Look for Dwelley to become a receiver Lance can trust.