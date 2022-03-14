49ers Reportedly Could Wait Until Training Camp to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers would need a team with lots of cap space to lose its starting quarterback to a freak injury in practice during training camp.

This is outrageous.

Free agency starts in two days, and the 49ers still haven't traded Jimmy Garoppolo or cleared the requisite cap space to sign impact players. And then this morning, we learned the 49ers want two second-round picks for Garoppolo (good luck) and, if they don't get what they want, they could hold onto him until training camp and trade him then, according to The Atheltic.

And if there still isn't a team willing to send the 49ers two second-round picks for Garoppolo in August, they could keep him for 2022, which means he most likely would start -- the 49ers players have made it clear they want Garoppolo to start as long as he's on the team. He's that popular despite his endless limitations.

Which means the 49ers need to get rid of Garoppolo now. Let's give the 49ers the benefit of the doubt and assume they know this, and are posturing to get a better deal for Garoppolo just before they trade him. Because keeping him until August makes zero sense.

For starters, very few teams will have enough cap space to trade for Garoppolo in August. Teams will have used most of their cap space on free agents and draft picks by then.

The 49ers would need a team with lots of cap space to lose its starting quarterback to a freak injury in practice during training camp. Seems like a long shot. All so they can get a second-round pick.

What the 49ers need is cap space right now so they can sign big-time free agents such as J.C. Jackson and Za'Darius Smith and surround Trey Lance with the best team possible. A second-round pick is irrelevant.

Do the right thing, 49ers. Move Garoppolo now.