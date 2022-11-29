49ers Sign Cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad

A little added depth never hurts.

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins to their practice squad. A bit of a random signing to the team, but if the 49ers have the space, why not look to add depth just in case?

The 49ers are in the middle of a playoff push after all and the last thing they would like is to sign someone in an emergency.

Bringing in Jenkins now will only aid him in settling into the team. That way if the need ever arises for the 49ers to activate him to the active roster for a game, he won't be out there discombobulated. He'll have a relative understanding of the defense at the very least and be put in a position to play well.

Although, Jenkins playing well will be a stretch if he ever does have to get out there. There's been a reason why he has remained unsigned through this time. If anything, this might be indicative of what the 49ers think of Ambry Thomas that they would rather go with an older player such as Jenkins

"I've always been a fan of Janoris," said Kyle Shanahan on a conference call. "He's played at a high level in this league. To get him on our practice squad, we feel really fortunate."

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 14 games (13 starts) with the Titans and recorded 54 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He also tallied two tackles and one pass defensed in one postseason game and was later released on March 15, 2022.